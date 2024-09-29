Broncos running back Tyler Badie carted from sideline with a back injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie was placed on a back board and carted from the sideline before the start of the second quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Broncos announced Badie had a back injury and said his return was questionable before later ruling him out.

Badie caught a pass from Bo Nix on a third down play shortly before the end of the opening quarter and was immediately hit by Quincy Williams for a 4-yard loss and fumbled the ball. Michael Carter II recovered for the Jets.