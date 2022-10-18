ajc logo
X

Broncos QB Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries

National & World News
58 minutes ago
Russell Wilson has added hamstring to his list of injuries

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson has added hamstring to his list of injuries.

A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver quarterback said he tweaked his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I kind of scrambled and moved around on one, had to throw it away. It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter. Just tried to play through it and all that,” Wilson said. “I felt good moving around, running around and throwing it and everything else, especially early on, and then that happened, so that was a little unfortunate. But, you know, trying to find a way to win the game.”

Wilson was 15 of 28 for 188 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos (2-4), who dropped a game in overtime for the second straight week.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, received an injection for a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder after the Oct. 6 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The platelet-rich plasma injection was used to treat a strained latissimus dorsi on his right side. It is the large, flat muscle on the back that stretches to the sides and behind the arms. Wilson sustained the injury during an Oct. 2 loss at Las Vegas and then played through it on a short week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key has little to say about Mike Daniels’ resignation5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Road to Atlanta’ still runs through Athens and No. 1 Georgia
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Jake Fromm signed to Commanders practice squad
1h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Jeff Sims ‘day to day’ ahead of Georgia Tech-Virginia game
18h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Jeff Sims ‘day to day’ ahead of Georgia Tech-Virginia game
18h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key, J Batt may not be as familiar as some think
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christophe Ena

US: French cement firm admits Islamic State group payments
10m ago
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation before midterms
12m ago
More than 100 migrants stranded near Puerto Rico await help
16m ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Tuesday. How to watch
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top