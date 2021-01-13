Broncos hire ex-Vikings exec Paton as Elway's GM successor

Paton was one of five candidates the Broncos interviewed, including Patriots executive Dave Ziegler, who withdrew his name last weekend to stay in New England in an expanded role.

The other candidates to succeed Elway were Saints executive Terry Fontenot, Bears executive Champ Kelly, and in-house candidate Brian Stark, the Broncos’ college scouting director.

Elway announced last week he was moving into more of an overseer role in 2021, with coach Vic Fangio and the new general manager reporting to him.

Paton will be in charge of the draft, free agency and roster, but Elway will have a say in the bigger decisions facing the franchise.

The Broncos search committee consisted of Elway, Fangio, team president Joe Ellis and chief communications officer Patrick Smyth.

The Broncos are coming off an injury-riddled 5-11 season and are mired in a four-year run of losing records, their worst stretch in the Super Bowl era.

