Brock Purdy, 49ers aim to clinch NFC West in Seattle

Still, they're 3 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Seahawks have lost three of four.

Pro Picks leans toward San Francisco because the Seahawks have the second-worst run defense in the NFL and they’ve allowed 506 yards rushing in the past two home games, losses to Carolina and Las Vegas.

49ERS, 23-17

Cincinnati (minus 3 1/2) at Tampa Bay

Joe Burrow has led the Bengals (9-4) to five straight wins. The Buccaneers (6-7) may have the worst coaching staff in the NFL, but still can win the woeful NFC South with a losing record.

BEST BET: BENGALS, 27-20.

Pittsburgh (plus 2 1/2) at Carolina

The Panthers (5-8) have gone from being in line to get the second pick in the draft to just one game out of first place. The Steelers (5-8) may have to turn to Mitch Trubisky if Kenny Pickett can’t go because of a second concussion this season.

UPSET SPECIAL: STEELERS, 20-17

Indianapolis (plus 4 1/2) at Minnesota

The Vikings (10-3) gave doubters more reason to criticize with a loss to the Lions. The Colts visit at the right time.

VIKINGS, 26-17

Baltimore (plus 2 1/2) at Cleveland

The Ravens (9-4) are missing Lamar Jackson and backup QB Tyler Huntley was in concussion protocol so the Browns (5-8) are favorites to get Deshaun Watson his first win in two years.

BROWNS, 23-20

Miami (plus 7 1/2) at Buffalo

Josh Allen and the Bills (10-3) are rolling while Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins (8-5) are slipping.

BILLS, 24-17

Atlanta (plus 4) at New Orleans

Rookie Desmond Ridder makes his first career start for the Falcons (5-8) and has two fan bases rooting for him in Atlanta and Philadelphia. The Saints (4-9) traded their first-round pick to the Eagles.

SAINTS, 23-16

Detroit (minus 1) at New York Jets

Mike White and the Jets (7-6) are fighting to stay in the playoff race. The Lions (6-7) are somehow in the wild-card chase after starting 1-6.

JETS, 24-22

Kansas City (minus 14) at Houston

The Texans (1-11-1) almost pulled off the biggest upset of the season in Dallas last week. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (10-3) had to take notice.

CHIEFS, 34-13

Philadelphia (minus 9) at Chicago

The Eagles (12-1) are headed toward the No. 1 seed and a franchise record for most regular-season wins.

EAGLES, 30-20

Dallas (minus 4 1/2) at Jacksonville

Trevor Lawrence is coming off his best pro game while the Cowboys barely survived against Houston.

COWBOYS, 27-20

Arizona (plus 2 1/2) at Denver

Colt McCoy takes over for Kyler Murray for the Cardinals (4-9). Russell Wilson finally showed his Pro Bowl form before suffering a concussion last week.

BRONCOS, 20-16

New England (minus 1 1/2) at Las Vegas

Bill Belichick vs. Josh McDaniels. Advantage, Patriots.

PATRIOTS, 23-20

Tennessee (plus 3) at Los Angeles Chargers

The Titans (7-6) have lost three in a row, but still have a cushion in the lowly AFC South. Justin Herbert and the Chargers (7-6) are battling for a wild-card spot.

CHARGERS, 27-21

New York Giants (plus 4 1/2) at Washington

The Commanders (7-5-1) and Giants (7-5-1) meet again after a tie two weeks ago. Washington turned its season around after a 1-4 start while New York has one win in its past six games.

COMMANDERS, 23-20

Los Angeles Rams (plus 7) at Green Bay

Baker Mayfield has more time to grasp the Rams’ offense. The Packers (5-8) are desperate to stay alive in the playoff race.

PACKERS, 24-19

2022 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 8-5 Against spread: 8-5.

Season: Straight up: 125-82. Against spread: 106-97-4.

Thursday: Straight up: 10-6. Against spread: 6-10.

Monday: Straight up: 8-7. Against spread: 7-8.

Best Bet: Straight up: 7-7. Against spread: 7-7.

Upset Special: Straight up: 4-10. Against spread: 6-7-1.

