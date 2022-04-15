ajc logo
X

Broadway theaters extend mask mandate through May 31

FILE - Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk along Broadway in the SoHo district of New York, Friday, March 4, 2022. COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have plunged to their lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic, offering a much needed break to health care workers and patients alike following the omicron surge. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk along Broadway in the SoHo district of New York, Friday, March 4, 2022. COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have plunged to their lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic, offering a much needed break to health care workers and patients alike following the omicron surge. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

National & World News
By MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press
59 minutes ago
Broadway theatergoers will have to keep their masks up through at least May 31, the Broadway League said Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway theatergoers will have to keep their masks up through at least May 31, the Broadway League said Friday.

The announcement comes as the United States deals with a fresh COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline.

“Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a statement.

One policy change is that Broadway theaters will soon leave vaccination checks up to theater owners. The Shubert Organization, which owns 17 theaters, said it will not require proof of vaccination from patrons starting May 1.

The Broadway League will announce future masking protocols in May. Broadway’s mask and vaccination policy has been in place since July 30, 2021. All Broadway workers are required to be fully vaccinated.

Several shows on Broadway have had to cancel performances in the past few weeks, including “Plaza Suite” when both Matthew Broderick and his wife and co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, contracted the virus. The musical “A Strange Loop” canceled its first preview performance and Daniel Craig has been sidelined from his revival of “Macbeth.”

Editors' Picks
041522 Norcross: Gas prices are shown at a Race Trac gas station along Jimmy Carter Blvd on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Norcross, Ga. Atlanta gas prices are down but still expensive. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta gas prices dip below $4 a gallon, but still near historic high1h ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

NEW | Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
1h ago
A manhunt Tuesday morning ended in a Cumming sewer system after a man tried to steal copper wire from a Home Depot, police said.

Credit: Cumming Police Department

Cops: Shoplifter at Cumming Home Depot arrested after manhunt into sewer system
2h ago
April 15, 2022 Atlanta - Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat (left) and Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant share a smile as they talk after announcing Chief’s retirement at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 4 headquarters on Friday, April 15, 2022. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire in June after serving the city for over three decades, the mayor’s office announced Friday morning. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
5h ago
April 15, 2022 Atlanta - Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat (left) and Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant share a smile as they talk after announcing Chief’s retirement at the Atlanta Police Department Zone 4 headquarters on Friday, April 15, 2022. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire in June after serving the city for over three decades, the mayor’s office announced Friday morning. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
5h ago
A Delta employee is seen at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Hartsfield-Jackson operations returning to normal after suspicious item alert
4h ago
The Latest
Ex-EPA head Scott Pruitt to run for US Senate in Oklahoma
5m ago
After bullets flew, NYC subway workers kept their cool
6m ago
Walker raises $5.5M in Georgia Senate race, trailing Warnock
6m ago
Featured
Gazi Kodzo, leader of the Black Hammer organization, leads protestors in chants against CNN Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in front of the CNN building in Atlanta. Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

The radical rise and cultish fall of the Black Hammers
9h ago
Person hit, killed by MARTA train near Lakewood station
4h ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top