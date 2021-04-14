Broadway star Karen Olivo protests Scott Rudin silence

Olivo said the silence was “unacceptable” and criticized the business model of Broadway, which she said put profit over people.

“Let's put our money with people who value human life and respect human life. It's easy,” said Olivo, who won a Tony in 2009 in “West Side Story” landed a Tony nod this cycle for her work in “Moulin Rouge.”

The revelations in The Hollywood Reporter also prompted the performers’ unions SAG-AFTRA, Actors Equity and the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 to come together condemn illegal harassment and harassment that creates a toxic work environment for entertainment employees.

Rudin, one of the most successful and powerful producers, with a heap of Oscars and Tonys to show for it, has long been known for torturous treatment of an ever-churning parade of assistants. Rudin, himself, hasn’t responded to the article or The Associated Press’ request for comment.

