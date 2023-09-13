Broadway fundraiser for Biden to star Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Broadway royalty will be out in force Monday when stars like Sara Bareilles, Cynthia Erivo, Josh Groban, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt perform at a fundraiser for President Joe Biden

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway royalty will be out in force Monday when stars like Sara Bareilles, Cynthia Erivo, Josh Groban, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt perform in a fundraiser for President Joe Biden.

The event is set for Monday in New York City and Biden will attend. Proceeds will benefit his reelection campaign. Tickets range from $250-$7,500.

Others set to perform include Annaleigh Ashford, Alex Edelman, Josh Gad, Christopher Jackson, LaChanze, Ruthie Ann Miles, Leslie Odom Jr., Andrew Rannells, Aaron Tveit and Betsy Wolfe.

The time, address and specific arrival instructions will be shared with ticket holders 36-48 hours before the event.

Thomas Kail will direct, with music supervision by Alex Lacamoire. Additional contributors for the event include Andy Blankenbuehler, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and Amanda Green.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton DA pushes to keep all 19 defendants together in Trump case3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Police investigating possible homicide near Gwinnett Place Mall
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Memorial service held for slain Clayton police K-9 Waro
44m ago

Credit: TNS

Lionel Messi’s status against Atlanta United being determined
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Lionel Messi’s status against Atlanta United being determined
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Housing Authority CEO Eugene Jones to resign
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Loudspeaker message outside NYC migrant shelter warns new arrivals they are 'not safe...
10m ago
El Chapo's wife released from US custody after completing 3-year prison sentence
16m ago
NBA takes steps to try to ensure its star players appear in more games
17m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top