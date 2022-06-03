ajc logo
Broadcaster Kaat uses offensive nickname for Yankees' Cortes

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes reacts during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

49 minutes ago
Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat referred to New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes as “Nestor the Molestor” during a broadcast Thursday, the second offensive remark in the past year by the 83-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher while calling a game

DETROIT (AP) — Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat referred to New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes as “Nestor the Molestor” during a broadcast Thursday, the second offensive remark in the past year by the 83-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher while calling a game.

As Minnesota's Chris Archer struck out Detroit star Miguel Cabrera, Kaat began to explain that Cortes had become one of his favorite pitchers during a breakout season with New York.

“'Nestor the Molestor,' Nestor Cortes,” Kaat said. “Angles and different speeds. He's a pitcher.”

Cortes has affectionately become known as “Nasty Nestor” by Yankees fans while going 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA to begin this season. He pitched seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday to win the first game of a doubleheader.

Cortes and the Yankees were playing the Angels at night in the second game.

Kaat, a longtime commentator who has also worked for the Yankees and MLB Network, apologized in October after saying teams should try to "get a 40-acre field full of" players who look like White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada.

His comment about Moncada reminded some viewers of the unfilled promise by the U.S. government that freed slaves would receive 40 acres and a mule following the Civil War. He apologized later in that game between the Astros and White Sox.

“Earlier in the game when Yoán Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark,” he said. “And I’m sorry for that.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

