Brittney Griner won't travel for next 2 games to focus on her mental health, team says

The Phoenix Mercury say All-Star center Brittney Griner will not travel for the team’s next two games so she can focus on her mental health

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
12 hours ago
X

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury say All-Star center Brittney Griner will not travel for the team's next two games so she can focus on her mental health.

The 6-foot-9 center — who became an international story during her 10-month detainment in Russia last year — is averaging 18.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over 20 games this season.

“The Mercury fully support Brittney and we will continue to work together on a timeline for her return,” the team said in a statement on Saturday.

Griner's impressive individual season hasn't translated to success for the Mercury, who have a 6-17 record and fired Vanessa Nygaard earlier in the season.

The Mercury’s tough season and coaching change are among the multiple challenges Griner has faced in her return to the WNBA following her ordeal in Russia on drug-related charges that caused her to miss the entire 2022 season.

Griner and her teammates were confronted by what the WNBA called a "provocateur" at the Dallas airport in June and she's also dealt with a hip injury that caused her to miss a handful of games.

Griner will miss road games against Chicago on Sunday and Indiana on Tuesday.

___

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

A backyard farm in College Park offers its neighbors fresh, free food

Credit: Jenni Girtman

BeltLine Inc. business office aims for 60 new ventures on the trails

Cobwebs, dust and 130-degree attics: Hot days for AC technicians
20h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped
18h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins cited for excessive speeding
The Latest
1 killed, 6 wounded in overnight clashes in crowded Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
19m ago
An overnight drone attack on Moscow injures 1 and temporarily closes an airport
31m ago
High winds stall efforts to tow a burning cargo ship packed with cars off northern Dutch...
38m ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top