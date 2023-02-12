X
Dark Mode Toggle

Brittney Griner attends WM Phoenix Open golf tournament

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 48 minutes ago
Brittney Griner attended the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday in her second public appearance since her release from a Russian prison

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner attended the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday in her second public appearance since her release from a Russian prison.

Griner was part of a crowd of about 200,000 fans at the tournament, watching the action from the stadium 16th hole.

Last month in her first appearance, the Griner was at the Martin Luther King Jr. march in downtown Phoenix.

Griner is skipping the USA Basketball training camp in Minnesota so she can be with her wife and recover from her time in jail in Russia. She was traded in a dramatic prisoner swap in December.

Griner has said she’ll play for the Phoenix Mercury again this season, although she’s still an unsigned free agent. She hasn’t talked about her international future and potentially playing in the Olympics next year in Paris.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Last-second loss for Georgia Tech against Wake Forest3h ago

Credit: Contributed

Ralph Stokes first Black man elected president of Georgia golf association
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Why the Eagles will beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl

Credit: Stan Awtrey for the AJC

Collin Moore’s career-game not enough to save Georgia State against Marshall
4h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey for the AJC

Collin Moore’s career-game not enough to save Georgia State against Marshall
4h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks’ new acquisitions add versatility and flexibility to rotation
The Latest

Credit: AP

Harden not surprised Durant, Irving fled Nets' 'dysfunction'
10m ago
Biden hosts GOP, Dem governors at White House for dinner
23m ago
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
37m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Super Bowl Guide: Just the facts, if you are just joining (including how to watch)
5h ago
Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top