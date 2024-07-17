Nation & World News

Brittany Force will return to Top Fuel racing for first time since her dad's accident

FILE - In this photo provided by the NHRA, Brittany Force celebrates her win in the Top Fuel final in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals in Baytown, Texas, Sunday, April 14, 2019. Brittany Force will return to her Top Fuel dragster this week in Seattle, her first time competing since her father John's horrific accident in Virginia last month. (Randy Anderson/NHRA via AP, File)

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Brittany Force will return to her Top Fuel dragster this week in Seattle, her first time competing since her father John's horrific accident in Virginia last month.

John Force Racing said this week that with 16-time NHRA champion John Force “responding positively to treatment” for the traumatic brain injury he suffered on June 23, daughter Brittany will race at the Northwest Nationals outside of Seattle this weekend.

John Force's accident took place at the Virginia Nationals as his car suffered a catastrophic engine explosion at the finish line and collided several times with the track's barriers.

He was taken to an intensive care facility nearby with his family, including Brittany, on hand for treatment.

Force was moved to a rehab facility in California to continue his recovery.

“It has been a roller coaster of emotions for our family since Richmond,” Brittany said in a statement. “But my dad has made great progress and we are all so proud of him.”

Brittany Force missed the most recent competition last month at Norwalk, Ohio. A year ago, she set the speed mark of 334.73 mph at Pacific Raceway.

“It’s going to be hard to not have my dad at the track with me this weekend,” Brittany Force said, “but I know he will be watching from his rehab facility. Watching him fight his way back is what now motivates me to get back into the winner’s circle.”

This story has been corrected to when the most recent NHRA race took place to last month, not last week.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

