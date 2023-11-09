BreakingNews
Officials: Suspicious envelope sent to Fulton election office

Britney Spears memoir remains top seller in its second week of release

Britney Spears’ “The Woman in Me” remained the country’s top-selling book in its second week of publication, although the pace of sales fell substantially

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Britney Spears' "The Woman in Me" remained the country's top-selling book in its second week of publication, although the pace of sales fell substantially.

The singer's memoir sold just over 132,000 copies last week, according to Circana, which tracks around 85% of hardcover and paperback sales. The week before “The Woman in Me” sold more than 400,000 physical copies.

Thanks to the popularity of the audio edition, read by Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams, "The Woman in Me" is already a million seller, Gallery Books announced last week. Critics have praised Spears for a compelling account of her troubled life and career, with The New York Times observing that "It's nearly impossible to come out of it without empathy for and real outrage on behalf of Spears."

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Young Thug case: Judge allows rap lyrics to be used as evidence21m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Officials: Suspicious envelope sent to Fulton election office
37m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thrown out: What went wrong for the GOP in Georgia’s redistricting
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Four years later Abrams campaign collusion allegations unresolved
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Four years later Abrams campaign collusion allegations unresolved
2h ago

THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Is warm weather about to come to an end?
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Lyrics can be used as evidence during rapper Young Thug's trial on gang and racketeering...
8m ago
Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee, White...
11m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Israel will allow a daily pause in Gaza combat, as US seeks a multi-day break
13m ago
Featured

Atlanta is now the only U.S. city with giant pandas
3h ago
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top