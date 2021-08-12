Britney Spears' father to step down from conservatorship

Several outlets including celebrity website TMZ and CNN reported that James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down. The decision comes after months of public and legal wrangling by his daughter and, and in recent weeks, her new attorney.

The documents say that he is “the unremitting target of unjustified attacks” but “he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.”