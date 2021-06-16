British wild-card Jack Draper wins again at Queen's Club

“I thought I blew it towards the end a little bit," Draper told the crowd afterward. "I’m glad I stuck with it and thank you for your support as it helped me get over the line today. It’s amazing to play in front of all you guys.”

In other matches Wednesday, fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur beat John Millman 6-1, 6-3 in an all-Australian matchup, and Marin Cilic of Croatia, a two-time winner here, defeated eighth-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Draper is a left-hander from England who was the 2018 boys’ runner-up at Wimbledon. He was given a wild-card entry for Queen’s Club. His only previous tour-level match came at Miami in March. He retired from that one because of a heat-related illness after dropping the opening set.

Murray received another bit of good news on Wednesday — he'll receive a wild card to compete at Wimbledon when it starts in less than two weeks.

Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates his win against Fabio Fognini of Italy during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club tournament in London, Wednesday, June 16, 2021.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali