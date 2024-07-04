Nation & World News

British voters pick a new government against a backdrop of economic malaise and deep pessimism

British voters are picking a new government in a parliamentary election widely expected to bring the Labour Party to power against a gloomy backdrop of economic malaise, mounting distrust in institutions and a fraying social fabric
A woman exits a polling station set up at St George's Cathedral in London, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Voters in the U.K. are casting their ballots in a national election to choose the 650 lawmakers who will sit in Parliament for the next five years. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman exits a polling station set up at St George's Cathedral in London, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Voters in the U.K. are casting their ballots in a national election to choose the 650 lawmakers who will sit in Parliament for the next five years. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
By BRIAN MELLEY and JILL LAWLESS – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — British voters were picking a new government Thursday in a parliamentary election widely expected to bring the Labour Party to power against a gloomy backdrop of economic malaise, mounting distrust in institutions and a fraying social fabric.

A jaded electorate is delivering its verdict on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party, which has been in power since 2010. Polls opened at 40,000 stations, including churches, a laundromat and a crematorium.

"Nothing has gone well in the last 14 years," said London voter James Erskine, who was optimistic for change. "I just see this as the potential for a seismic shift, and that’s what I’m hoping for."

While Labour's steady and significant lead in the polls would appear to buck recent rightward electoral shifts in Europe, including in France and Italy, many of those same populist undercurrents flow in Britain. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has roiled the race with his party's anti-migrant "take our country back" sentiment and undercut support for the Conservatives, who already faced dismal prospects.

Hundreds of communities were locked in tight contests in which traditional party loyalties come second to more immediate concerns about the economy, crumbling infrastructure and the National Health Service.

In Henley-on-Thames, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of London, voters like Patricia Mulcahy, who is retired, sensed the nation was looking for something different. The community, which normally votes Conservative, may change its stripes this time.

“The younger generation are far more interested in change,’’ Mulcahy said. “So, I think whatever happens in Henley, in the country, there will be a big shift. But whoever gets in, they’ve got a heck of a job ahead of them. It’s not going to be easy.”

Britain has experienced a run of turbulent years — some of it of the Conservatives' own making and some of it not — that has left many voters pessimistic about their country's future. The U.K.'s exit from the European Union followed by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine battered the economy, while lockdown-breaching parties held by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff caused widespread anger.

Johnson’s successor, Liz Truss, rocked the economy further with a package of drastic tax cuts and lasted just 49 days in office. Rising poverty and cuts to state services have led to gripes about "Broken Britain."

The first part of the day was sunny in much of the country — favorable weather to get people to the polls.

In the first hour polls were open, Sunak made the short journey from his home to vote at Kirby Sigston Village Hall in his Richmond constituency in northern England. He arrived with his wife, Akshata Murty, and walked hand-in-hand into the village hall, which is surrounded by rolling fields.

The center-left Labour Party led by Keir Starmer has had a steady and significant lead in opinion polls for months, but its leaders have warned against taking the election result for granted, worried their supporters will stay home.

"Change. Today, you can vote for it,” he wrote Thursday on the X social media platform.

A couple of hours after posting that message, Starmer walked hand-in-hand with his wife, Victoria, into a polling place in the Kentish Town section of London to cast his vote. He left through a back door out of sight of a crowd of residents and journalists who had gathered.

Labour has not set pulses racing with its pledges to get the sluggish economy growing, invest in infrastructure and make Britain a “clean energy superpower.”

But nothing has really gone wrong in its campaign, either. The party has won the support of large chunks of the business community and endorsements from traditionally conservative newspapers, including the Rupert Murdoch-owned Sun tabloid, which praised Starmer for “dragging his party back to the center ground of British politics.”

The Conservatives have acknowledged that Labour appears headed for victory.

In a message to voters on Wednesday, Sunak said that “if the polls are to be believed, the country could wake up tomorrow to a Labour supermajority ready to wield their unchecked power.” He urged voters to back the Conservatives to limit Labour's power.

Former Labour candidate Douglas Beattie, author of the book “How Labour Wins (and Why it Loses),” said Starmer's “quiet stability probably chimes with the mood of the country right now.”

The Conservatives, meanwhile, have been plagued by gaffes. The campaign got off to an inauspicious start when rain drenched Sunak as he made the announcement outside 10 Downing St. Then, Sunak went home early from commemorations in France marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

Several Conservatives close to Sunak are being investigated over suspicions they used inside information to place bets on the date of the election before it was announced.

Sunak has struggled to shake off the taint of political chaos and mismanagement that’s gathered around the Conservatives.

But for many voters, the lack of trust applies not just to the governing party, but to politicians in general. Farage has leaped into that breach.

The centrist Liberal Democrats and environmentalist Green Party also want to sweep up disaffected voters.

“I don’t know who’s for me as a working person,” said Michelle Bird, a port worker in Southampton on England’s south coast who was undecided about whether to vote Labour or Conservative. “I don’t know whether it’s the devil you know or the devil you don’t.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of elections around the world: https://apnews.com/hub/global-elections/

A polling station is installed inside a launderette for the 2024 General Election, in Oxford, England, Thursday July 4, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People walk into a temporary polling station at Wimbledon Village, London, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Voters in the U.K. are casting their ballots in a national election to choose the 650 lawmakers who will sit in Parliament for the next five years. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and wife Victoria arrive at a polling station to cast their vote in London, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Voters in the U.K. are casting their ballots in a national election to choose the 650 lawmakers who will sit in Parliament for the next five years. Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised his own party on May 22 when he called the election. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty leave a polling station after voting near Richmond, North Yorkshire, England, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Britain goes to the polls Thursday after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a general election. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell )

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Voters queue at a polling station in London, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Voters in the U.K. are casting their ballots in a national election to choose the 650 lawmakers who will sit in Parliament for the next five years. Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised his own party on May 22 when he called the election. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A polling station volunteer puts out notices just before voting starts in London, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Britain goes to the polls Thursday after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a general election. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Voters arrive at a polling station in London, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Voters in the U.K. are casting their ballots in a national election to choose the 650 lawmakers who will sit in Parliament for the next five years. Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised his own party on May 22 when he called the election, which could have taken place as late as January 2025. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 10 p.m. on Thursday night. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney, right, stands with local parliamentary candidate for Angus and Perthshire Glens, Dave Doogan, after casting his vote outside the 2024 General Election polling station at Burreltown Village Hall in Blairgowrie, Scotland, Thursday July 4, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

DUP leader Gavin Robinson, left, gives the thumbs up after after casting his vote with his wife Lindsay in the 2024 General Election at Dundonald Elim Church in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Thursday July 4, 2024. (Liam McBurneyPA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A voter arrives to cast his ballot at a 2024 General Election polling station in Whitley Bay Cemetery and Crematorium, in north east England, Thursday July 4, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A cyclist arrives to cast her vote in a caravan used as a polling station in the 2024 General Election, in Carlton, England, Thursday July 4, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man cycles with his daughter after casting his vote at Whitley Bay cemetery where there is polling station inside, in Whitley Bay, England, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Britain goes to the polls Thursday after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a general election. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman displays a Reform UK Party badge on her hat in Clacton On Sea, England, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Voters in the U.K. are casting their ballots in a national election to choose the 650 lawmakers who will sit in Parliament for the next five years. Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised his own party on May 22 when he called the election. (AP Photo/Thomas Krych)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer walks out of a polling booth after casting her vote in the 2024 General Election at Redland Park United Reformed Church in Bristol, England, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People walk from Falwell windmill and mill which is a temporary polling station, after casting their vote in Sunderland, England, Thursday, July 4, 2024.Britain goes to the polls Thursday after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a general election. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman holds a tray after offering hot drinks to members of the media waiting for Labour Party leader Keir Starmer to vote outside a polling station in London, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Voters in the U.K. are casting their ballots in a national election to choose the 650 lawmakers who will sit in Parliament for the next five years. Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised his own party on May 22 when he called the election. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's LibDem party leader Ed Davey and his wife Emily Daveypose for the media after they cast their vote at polling station in Kingston, London, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Britain goes to the polls Thursday after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a general election.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Two Chelsea Pensioners go to cast their vote in a temporary polling station next to the Royal Hospital Chelsea, home to some veteran armed forces members, in London Thursday, July 4, 2024. Britain goes to the polls Thursday after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a general election.(AP Photo/David Cliff)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man leaves a temporary polling station at Wimbledon Village, London, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Voters in the U.K. are casting their ballots in a national election to choose the 650 lawmakers who will sit in Parliament for the next five years. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

More video footage released of judge’s arrest at Atlanta nightclub

Credit: AP

Dengue cases are surging globally. What it means for Georgia

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open to help students

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase
The Latest

Credit: AP

Parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue to buy rival Neiman Marcus for $2.65 billion
7m ago
France's government spokesperson is attacked on the campaign trail, days before decisive...
8m ago
Hezbollah fires over 200 rockets into Israel after killing of senior commander
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin / ajc.com

AJC Peachtree Road Race Tracker & Results
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular
Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday