City of Atlanta fires two employees over alleged ties to bribery scheme
British Virgin Islands premier granted bond in US drug case

FILE - This photo released by the Department of Information and Public Relations of the government of the British Virgin Islands on April 22, 2022, shows British Virgin Island Premier Andrew Alturo Fahie. Fahie who is accused of drug-smuggling charges following a U.S. government sting in South Florida, was released Wednesday, May 4, on a $500,000 bond. In a surprise decision, federal court Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes in Miami rejected prosecutors’ argument that Fahie would flee the U.S. if released pending trial on cocaine charges. (Department of Information and Public Relations of the government of the British Virgin Islands via AP, File)

National & World News
By JOSHUA GOODMAN, Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
A federal judge in Miami has ruled that the premier of the British Virgin Islands can be released on a $500,000 bond, following his arrest on drug-smuggling charges in a U.S. government sting in South Florida

The premier of the British Virgin Islands could be released on a $500,000 bond as he awaits trial on charges tied to a U.S. government narcotics sting, a federal judge in Miami said Wednesday.

In a surprise decision, federal court Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes rejected prosecutors’ argument that Andrew Fahie would flee the U.S. if released. Instead, she said he could remain in Miami, at the rented home of his two college-age daughters, if he and his family surrender their travel documents and he wears an ankle bracelet monitor and pays the sizable bond.

Prosecutors said they would appeal the decision, meaning it's unclear when and if Fahie would be released.

Fahie, 51, was arrested last week during a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration sting after accepting what he was told was $700,000 cash from undercover DEA agents and informants who posed as Mexican drug traffickers. Fahie and his ports director, Oleanvine Maynard, met with the group on a private jet in the Miami area, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint says Maynard referred to Fahie as a “little crook sometimes” who wouldn’t hesitate to profit from a plan cooked up with the help of self-proclaimed Lebanese Hezbollah operatives to move mass quantities of cocaine and drug proceeds through the Caribbean island.

___

This story has been edited to correct that the judge said Fahie could be released on $500,000 bond, not that he has been released on bond.

FILE - The Federal Detention Center in Miami is shown Friday, April 29, 2022, where the Premier of the British Virgin Islands Andrew Alturo Fahie and Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard are being held at the facility following their arrest on drug smuggling charges. Fahie who is accused of drug-smuggling charges following a U.S. government sting in South Florida, was released Wednesday, May 4, on a $500,000 bond. In a surprise decision, federal court Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes in Miami rejected prosecutors’ argument that Fahie would flee the U.S. if released pending trial on cocaine charges. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

FILE - A cargo van drives near the entrance to Miami Opa-locka Executive Airport, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Opa-locka, Fla, where British Virgin Island Premier Andrew Alturo Fahie and director of ports, Oleanvine Maynard, were arrested Thursday, at the airport by undercover DEA agents. Fahie who is accused of drug-smuggling charges following a U.S. government sting in South Florida, was released Wednesday, May 4, on a $500,000 bond. In a surprise decision, federal court Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes in Miami rejected prosecutors’ argument that Fahie would flee the U.S. if released pending trial on cocaine charges. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

