British theater, film director Peter Brook dies at age 97

He was a Tony Award winner for Best Direction in 1966 for his interpretation of Peter Weiss’ “Marat/Sade,” and in 1970 for the production of Shakespeare’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream."

Brook was also the recipient of an Olivier Award, an Emmy and an International Emmy during his seven-decade career.

After settling in Paris in the 1970s, the director founded the International Center for Theater Research, for which he would regenerate the rundown Bouffes du Nord theater in the French capital.

Worldwide recognition also saw him honored with art prizes including Japan’s Praemium Imperiale, Italy’s Prix Italia, and most recently Spain’s Princess of Asturias in 2019.

British actor Adrian Lester, who worked with Brook across RSC productions of Hamlet, tweeted he had been a “giant in our field.”

Brook was married to actress Natasha Parry from 1951 before she died following a stroke in 2015. They are survived by two children, Irina and Simon, both of whom are directors.

