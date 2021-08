British tennis pro Konta: 'massive range' of COVID symptoms

Then, while Wimbledon was being held, Konta tested positive for COVID-19. She later withdrew from Britain's team for the Tokyo Olympics.

“It was very heartbreaking and it was very difficult. There was nothing good and nothing fun about having COVID and having to miss Wimbledon and the Olympics. There’s just no way around that,” Konta said. “However, I consider myself quite a happy person, quite a positive person, and definitely a pragmatic person, and I like to practice perspective in all the good things I do have in my life. So I had to definitely utilize those tools. And at the end of the day, I looked at my life and everything’s OK. ... And I just tried to draw energy from there and looked forward to when I could start training and get back out onto the match court.”

Konta said that neither she nor her fiance was hospitalized, “but we were quite ill.”

She said she needed to wait until about 2 1/2 weeks after getting sick to return to training.

“We took it very, very slowly. Then I got my full check, in terms of my heart, my lungs, everything, and everything came back all OK," Konta said. "Then we started doing a little more and here we are.”

Konta has not been vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I'm definitely not against it, by no means," Konta said. "I think, obviously, now I’m not advised to get vaccinated quite yet. I think it’ll give me a little bit of time to also see where the world is, how everything is going and then I’ll make a personal choice on kind of when and how and where and all those things.”

