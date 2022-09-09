British sports hold day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

Soccer matches in the English Football League — the three leagues below the Premier League — and in the Scottish lower league will not be played Friday and matches scheduled to be played in Northern Ireland over the weekend were also canceled.

The Premier League had not yet decided its position, with a meeting being held between the clubs on Friday morning. Factors involved in any decision were likely to include whether holding matches would use up police resources, the desire of broadcasters and the mood of the public.

There is little room in the schedule of this World Cup-affected season to fit in postponed fixtures.

In its official guidance, the British government said there was “no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures" during the period of national mourning" and that it was “at the discretion of individual organizations.”

“As a mark of respect, organizations might wish to consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral," the government said.

That date of the State Funeral has not been set.

Mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)