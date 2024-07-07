Nation & World News

British prime minister hits the road to 'reset' ties with Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is heading to the four corners of the U.K. as part of his mission for an “immediate reset” with governments in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London, Saturday July 6, 2024. (Claudia Greco/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London, Saturday July 6, 2024. (Claudia Greco/Pool via AP)
By BRIAN MELLEY – Associated Press
2 hours ago

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer headed Sunday on a tour of the four corners of the U.K. as part of an "immediate reset" with governments in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Starmer, who said he has a "mandate to do politics differently" after his party's landslide victory, made his first stop in Edinburgh to meet with Scottish First Minister John Swinney in an effort to "turn disagreement into cooperation."

“We will serve every single person in Scotland,” Starmer told a group of enthusiastic supporters. “Performance, self-interest: they’re the politics of the past. The politics of this Labour government of 2024 is about public service, restoring standards of making sure that we always, always have in our mind’s eye the people who elected us into government.”

While each of the devolved nations in the U.K. elects members to the House of Commons in London, they also have their own regional parliaments.

Starmer’s Labour Party trounced Swinney’s Scottish National Party for seats in Parliament. But the SNP, which has pushed for Scottish independence, still holds a majority at Holyrood, the Scottish parliament.

The trip to build better working relations across the U.K. is part of Starmer's broader mission to work toward serving people as he tackles of mountain of problems.

The Labour government inherited a wobbly economy that left Britons struggling to pay bills after global economic woes and fiscal missteps. It also faces a public that is disenchanted after 14 years of chaotic Conservative rule and fiscal austerity that hollowed out public services, including the revered National Health Service, which Starmer declared broken.

Starmer said he wants to transfer power from the bureaucratic halls of government in London to leaders who know what’s best for their communities.

After his brief tour, he'll return to England, where he plans to meet with regional mayors, saying in his first news conference Saturday that he would engage with politicians regardless of their party.

“There’s no monopoly on good ideas,” he said “I’m not a tribal political.”

Starmer continued to speak with other world leaders, having separate calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

He spoke with both about his priorities for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, the return of hostages to Israel, and an increase in humanitarian aid, a spokesperson said.

He told Abbas that the recognition of a Palestinian state as part of a peace process was the “undeniable right of Palestinians” and told Netanyahu it was important to ensure the long-term conditions for a two-state solution, including ensuring financial means for Abbas' Palestinian Authority to operate effectively.

Labour's initial refusal to call for a ceasefire last year is blamed for costing it support and some seats in Thursday's election.

In advance of Starmer's attendance Tuesday at a NATO meeting in Washington, the U.K.'s top diplomat reiterated an "unshakeable" commitment to the alliance during his first trip abroad.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said during a visit to Poland, Germany and Sweden that the U.K. government would tighten relations with the European Union and remains “ironclad” in its support for Ukraine.

“European security will be this government’s foreign and defense priority," Lammy said in Poland. “Russia’s barbaric invasion has made clear the need for us to do more to strengthen our own defenses.”

Lammy reiterated Starmer's pledge not to rejoin the EU single market after British voters in 2016 voted to break from the political and economic union.

“Let us put the Brexit years behind us," Lammy told The Observer. “We are not going to rejoin the single market and the customs union but there is much that we can do together.”

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said Sunday on Sky News that the U.K. should look for ways to improve trade with the EU and that removing some trade barriers was sensible.

But he said the Labour government was not open to the free movement of people that was required as a member of the union.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London, Saturday July 6, 2024. (Claudia Greco/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Incoming Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy leaves Downing Street in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. Britain's Labour Party swept to power Friday after more than a decade in opposition, as a jaded electorate handed the party a landslide victory, but also a mammoth task of reinvigorating a stagnant economy and dispirited nation. (AP Photo/Thomas Krych)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Incoming Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds arrives at Downing Street in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. Britain's Labour Party swept to power Friday after more than a decade in opposition, as a jaded electorate handed the party a landslide victory, but also a mammoth task of reinvigorating a stagnant economy and dispirited nation. (AP Photo/Thomas Krych)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech, following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London, Saturday, July 6, 2024. Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed a Cabinet of Labour Party lawmakers and a few outside experts as he tries to tackle priorities including boosting a sluggish economy, building more homes and fixing the creaking state-funded health service.(Claudia Greco, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, right, and Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar during an event in Edinburgh to welcome new Labour MPs in Scotland, following Labour's victory in the 2024 General Election, Sunday July 7, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, right, and Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar during an event in Edinburgh to welcome new Labour MPs in Scotland, following Labour's victory in the 2024 General Election, Sunday July 7, 2024. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: The frustration of multiple presidential road closures

Credit: Taylor Croft

Park service plans to limit access to Kennesaw Mountain for cars and bikes

Credit: Photo by Curtis Compton/staff

Renewed push on Ossabaw Island to find and preserve Georgia coast history

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta

Credit: Family photo

Family establishes scholarship to honor young brothers killed in plane crash
The Latest
French far-right party president claims historic gains, blames Macron for creating...
8m ago
Alcaraz and Sinner both reach Wimbledon quarterfinals and are 1 match away from another...
15m ago
THE LATEST
French leftists win most seats in legislative elections
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back
All eyes on Kamala Harris as pressure mounts for Biden to step aside