British poet and political activist Benjamin Zephaniah dies at age 65

LONDON (AP) — Benjamin Zephaniah, a British dub poet and political activist who drew huge inspiration from his Caribbean roots, has died. He was 65.

In a statement on Instagram, his family said Zephaniah died Thursday after being diagnosed with a brain tumor eight weeks ago. The statement was confirmed by his agent, Jodie Hodges.

“We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news," the family said.