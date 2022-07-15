ajc logo
British Open | Woods tries to make cut at rainy St. Andrews

Tiger Woods of the US walks up to the 13th tee during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday July 14, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

48 minutes ago
Tiger Woods arrived at St. Andrews in shorts and a hoodie

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Tiger Woods arrived at St. Andrews in shorts and a hoodie. He might also need an umbrella.

The second round of the British Open began under a light rain. That is likely to take some of the fire out of an Old Course that was so fast that it make the rounds go atrociously slow on Thursday.

Of greater concern to Woods is making up ground. His 78 in the first round was good to beat only seven other players. Three of them were past champions in their 50s. Woods figures he needs a 66 or better to make it to the weekend.

Cameron Young leads Rory McIlroy by two. They don't tee off until the afternoon.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

