ajc logo
X

British Open | 'Goosebumps' for marker who played 3rd round

Corey Conners, of Canada, plays from the 6th tee during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Saturday July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Combined ShapeCaption
Corey Conners, of Canada, plays from the 6th tee during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Saturday July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

National & World News
Updated 20 minutes ago
Scott Herald is a senior instructor and academy professional at St. Andrews so he has played at the home of golf countless times

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

___

2:35 p.m.

As an academy professional and senior instructor at St. Andrews, Scott Herald has played at the home of golf countless times.

Nothing compared to his latest round at the Old Course.

Herald was informed late Friday that because of the uneven number of players — 83 — to make the cut at the British Open, he could be a marker with Richard Mansell in the first group out in the third round.

“Definitely special. Goosebumps, really,” said Herald, whose tee shot at the first almost went out of bounds.

He closed with a birdie.

Herald tried to get into the Open through local qualifying but missed out. He says he has been a pro for 14 years, playing on the minor tours.

Herald will play with Mansell again on Sunday, provided there are no withdrawals.

___

1:20 p.m.

It's shaping up to be a day of low scoring at a sunny St. Andrews.

Kevin Kisner, out in the second group of the day, had an eagle putt from 21 yards for a 63 that would have tied the low round at a major at the home of golf.

He wound up making par at No. 18 and settled for a 7-under 65. Kisner's playing partner, fellow American Trey Mullinax, shot 66.

Richard Mansell went out alone to start the third round and shot 68.

Of the first nine players to complete their rounds, six shot in the 60s — including 2018 champion Francesco Molinari's 66.

___

10 a.m.

The Old Course is vulnerable without much wind at the British Open. If anyone needs proof, just take a look at Kevin Kisner. The American made the cut on the number at even par. He already has five birdies through the opening seven holes.

The R&A has been tucking pins throughout the week when the forecast is for little wind, and there are a few tough ones for Saturday's third round.

Kisner's great start is little more than that. Cameron Smith was still six hours from starting his round with a two-shot lead.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Kevin Kisner of the US, Chris Kirk of the US and Japan's Takumi Kanaya on the 11th green during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday, July 14 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Kevin Kisner of the US, Chris Kirk of the US and Japan's Takumi Kanaya on the 11th green during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday, July 14 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Combined ShapeCaption
Kevin Kisner of the US, Chris Kirk of the US and Japan's Takumi Kanaya on the 11th green during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday, July 14 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Credit: Peter Morrison

Editors' Picks
Will an odd Braves trade make for a draft windfall?19h ago
Atlanta United’s Darren Eales leaving to join Newcastle United
20h ago
Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Orlando
18h ago
Atlanta United believes it can sustain on-field success
19h ago
Atlanta United believes it can sustain on-field success
19h ago
‘You’re always one pitch away’: Braves’ Kyle Wright produces strong first half
13h ago
The Latest
Camilla at 75: Duchess of Cornwall marks milestone birthday
7m ago
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine
15m ago
Abortion laws spark profound changes in other medical care
18m ago
Featured
Braves' right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a 3-run home run in the second inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ronald Acuna goes up against defending champ in Home Run Derby
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
11h ago
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top