British Open allows golfers from Saudi-backed series to play

National & World News
13 minutes ago
Players who have joined the new Saudi Arabia-funded league will still be allowed to compete at the British Open next month

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Players who have joined the new Saudi Arabia-funded league will still be allowed to compete at the British Open next month, organizers said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Open had allowed players who were banned by the PGA Tour for signing up to the LIV Golf series to play at last week's tournament.

“Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for the 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the Championship at St. Andrews,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement.

The world’s oldest major championship begins July 14.

“The Open is golf's original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal," Slumbers said.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

