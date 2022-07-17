ajc logo
British Open | A soggy start to final day at British Open

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Viktor Hovland, of Norway, right, cross the Swilken bridge on the 18th hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Saturday July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Viktor Hovland, of Norway, right, cross the Swilken bridge on the 18th hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Saturday July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

29 minutes ago
A gray sky and light rain greets the final day of the British Open at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

A gray sky and light rain greets the final day of the British Open at St. Andrews, though it's not expected to stick around by the time Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland tee off.

They are tied for the lead at 16-under par. McIlroy is trying to win his second claret jug and his first major in eight years. Hovland is trying to win his first major, and a first for Norway.

And so concludes a big week at the home of golf. The R&A has harshly criticized the Saudi-funded rival league and suggested changes to the criteria. Tiger Woods crossed the Swilcan Bridge for what may be the last time after missing the cut.

All that's left is to crown a “champion golfer of the year.” Four players were within five shots of McIlroy and Hovland. That includes Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. Nick Faldo is the only other player to have won at Augusta National and St. Andrews in the same year.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

