British model and fashion muse Stella Tennant dies at age 50

Police Scotland said officers were called to an address in the Scottish Borders town of Duns on Tuesday following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, and his wife Deborah Mitford — one of a glamorous, unconventional aristocratic family — Tennant was one of the leading British models of the 1990s.

In the late 90s, Lagerfeld announced Tennant as the new face of Chanel, with an exclusive modelling contract, and she became a muse to the designer.

Fashion house Versace paid tribute to Tennant on Twitter, saying: “Versace is mourning the death of Stella Tennant. Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace.”

Tennant also appeared in advertising campaigns for Calvin Klein, Chanel, Hermes and Burberry.

In 1999 Tennant married French photographer David Lasnet. She is survived by him and their four children.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2011 file photo, German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with British model Stella Tennant, left, acknowledges applause at the end of the presentation of his Paris-Bombay collection for Chanel, presented at the Grand Palais in Paris. Credit: Remy de la Mauviniere

FILE - This Sunday Aug. 12, 2012 file photo shows models, from left, Lily Cole, Karen Elson, Stella Tennant, Kate Moss, Lily Donaldson, Naomi Campbell, Jourdan Dunn and Georgia May Jagger walking with male model David Gandy during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Credit: Alastair Grant