Nation & World News
Nation & World News

British lawmaker jailed for beating constituent in street during drunken rage

A British lawmaker who punched out a constituent in the street during a drunken rage has been sentenced to 10 weeks in prison
FILE - British lawmaker Mike Amesbury arrives at Chester Ellesmere Port and Neston Magistrates' Court, where he is charged with assault, Thursday Jan. 16, 2025. (Ian Cooper/PA via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - British lawmaker Mike Amesbury arrives at Chester Ellesmere Port and Neston Magistrates' Court, where he is charged with assault, Thursday Jan. 16, 2025. (Ian Cooper/PA via AP, File)
By BRIAN MELLEY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — A British lawmaker who punched out a constituent in the street while in a drunken rage was sentenced Monday to 10 weeks in prison.

Mike Amesbury, 55, a member of Parliament who was suspended by the ruling center-left Labour Party after the altercation last year. He pleaded guilty in Chester Magistrates’ Court to assaulting a 45-year-old man.

Amesbury is the first sitting member of Parliament imprisoned since 2019 when Fiona Onasanya was jailed for three months for lying to police about a speeding ticket. At the time, she was the first sitting MP jailed in three decades.

Amesbury was walking to a taxi stand in Frodsham, a small town in northwest England, in the the early hours of Oct. 26 when Paul Fellows complained to him about a local bridge closure, prosecutors said. He had been in town earlier for a meeting about policing and community safety.

Surveillance camera footage showed Amesbury punch Fellows in the face, knocking him into the street. He then stood over him and punched him at least five more times until passersby intervened.

“You won’t threaten your MP again will you?" Amesbury said, using profanity and calling him a “soft lad.”

Both men had been drinking before the incident, a judge said.

Although Fellows wasn't seriously injured, Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram said he'd handled cases where people died after a single punch.

Defense lawyer Richard Derby said Amesbury’s actions were out of character and any sentence would not be greater than the stain on his reputation. But the judge rejected a plea to let Amesbury walk free, saying he needed to be punished and serve as a deterrent to others.

“Unprovoked drunken behavior in the early hours in the streets is too serious to be dealt with by unpaid hours of work, let alone a community order,” Ikram said. "It is only good fortune that the victim falling onto the road suffered only minor injuries and that you were stopped from going further by members of the public.”

Derby unsuccessfully tried to appeal the sentence after his client was led away by court guards.

Opposition parties called for Amesbury, who represents the constituency of Runcorn and Helsby, to resign. He risks being ousted from office and facing a special election if 10% of his constituents back a recall petition.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Demonstrators marched to a mural of Ahmaud Arbery painted on Brunswick's African American Cultural Center. Arbery was chased down and killed while jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside Brunswick in February 2020. (Asia Simone Burns/AJC 2020)

Credit: Asia Simone Burns / asia.burns@ajc.com

‘I will run with Maud forever’: It’s been 5 years since Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

Key moments in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the resulting investigation and criminal cases involving Travis & Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan.

The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie declines to take the stand as the defense rests

A New Jersey man is convicted of attempted murder in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie

The Latest

FILE - A logo sign outside of a Joann retail store is seen in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File0

Credit: AP

Fabric and craft retailer Joann to go out of business and close all of its stores

8m ago

Cleveland Guardians owner Lawrence Dolan dies at 94

9m ago

How many hostages are left in Gaza?

10m ago

Featured

Nearly three years after two whistleblowers accused Georgia Tech of flaunting federal cybersecurity policies, another has filed a lawsuit alleging the university misappropriated funds.

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Whistleblower accuses Georgia Tech of misappropriating funds

Another whistleblower has filed a lawsuit accusing Georgia Tech of wrongdoing, this time claiming the Atlanta school misappropriated more than $250,000.

Discrimination claims within Alpharetta police raise questions of fairness

The number of EEOC complaints against Alpharetta PD is the most among a dozen small- to medium-sized police departments reviewed by the AJC.

Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025

The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.