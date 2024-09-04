Nation & World News

British hiker found dead after flood on Spanish island of Mallorca. Searchers look for missing woman

Spanish police say that a British man has been found dead while emergency services search for a woman of the same nationality
1 hour ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A British man has been found dead while emergency services search for a woman of the same nationality after both were apparently swept away in a flash flood while hiking on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, Spanish police said Wednesday.

Spain’s Civil Guard said that both people were taking a trail that leads through a small canyon to the sea when the storm hit on Tuesday.

The body of the 32-year-old man was found on Wednesday while the search continues for woman, police said.

More inclement weather was forecast for the island and parts of Spain’s mainland. The Balearic Islands and a large swath of Spain’s eastern coast was under alert for strong winds and heavy rains.

More thunderstorms over Barcelona forced the organizers of the America's Cup sailing event to postpone racing. That decision came after lightning struck near a yacht on Tuesday, forcing a race to be abandoned.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A boat with dozens of migrants rips apart in the English Channel off France, killing 12
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Alinghi fails to make race start because of mainsail issue in America's Cup
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Alinghi fails to make race start because of mainsail issue in America's Cup
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo dies in hospital days after collapsing during game...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix bring 'Joker: Folie à Deux’ to Venice Film Festival9m ago
In Asia, pope urges Indonesia to live up to promise of 'harmony in diversity,' fight...20m ago
US-sanctioned Serbia official meets Putin, says Belgrade is an ally and won't join...25m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta lights up for Global Black Pride
AJC ANALYSIS
Voter turnout in metro Atlanta differs by region, race and income
One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon