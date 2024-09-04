British hiker found dead after flood on Spanish island of Mallorca. Searchers look for missing woman

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A British man has been found dead while emergency services search for a woman of the same nationality after both were apparently swept away in a flash flood while hiking on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, Spanish police said Wednesday.

Spain’s Civil Guard said that both people were taking a trail that leads through a small canyon to the sea when the storm hit on Tuesday.

The body of the 32-year-old man was found on Wednesday while the search continues for woman, police said.