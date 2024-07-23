British equestrian great Dujardin out of Olympics after coaching video shows 'error of judgment'

PARIS (AP) — Three-time Olympic gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin of Britain has withdrawn from the Paris Games after a video emerged that she says shows her behaving inappropriately while coaching other riders.

Dujardin said in a statement that the video from four years ago "shows me making an error of judgment during a coaching session." It wasn't clear what video Dujardin referred to or what specifically the video shows.

Dujardin said the International Federation for Equestrian Sports, or FEI, is investigating.