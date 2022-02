British envoy in Moscow to try to ease Ukraine crisis

Truss urged Moscow to abide by its international agreements that commit it to respecting Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova again rejected warnings from Washington and its allies of a possible Russian invasion, calling them "absurd.”

"We have no aggressive plans, but I have a feeling that the U.S. does,” she said, adding that Washington's statements reminded her of the rhetoric before the U.S. war in Iraq.

Several dozen Ukrainians rallied outside the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, urging Washington to use its international clout to prevent a Russian offensive.

Western leaders in recent weeks have engaged in multiple rounds of high-stakes diplomacy in hopes of de-escalating the crisis.

French President Emmanuel Macron held over five hours of talks Monday with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv the next day.

Macron said that Putin told him he would not initiate an escalation, but also acknowledged that it will take time to find a diplomatic solution to the biggest security crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

He later flew to Berlin to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda, and they urged de-escalation by Russia and that it engage in a meaningful dialogue on European security.

On Wednesday, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares visited Kyiv to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. Afterward, Albares reiterated that dialogue and de-escalation should be the priorities. Kuleba urged more sanctions against Russia and said “there is a chance to resolve the crisis through diplomatic means.”

Scholz is expected in Kyiv and Moscow on Feb. 14-15. He met Monday with U.S. President Joe Biden, who vowed that the Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline will be blocked in the event of an invasion. Such a move against the pipeline, which has been completed but is not yet operating, would hurt Russia economically but also cause energy supply problems for Germany.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov criticized the U.S. and its allies for turning the Nord Stream 2 “into an instrument of pressure on Moscow" and called recent statements about it “a political circus.”

Japan has decided to divert some of its gas reserves to Europe amid growing concern over possible disruptions of supplies due to the crisis, said Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda. The decision was made at the request of the United States and European Union.

U.S. and European officials have been coordinating with global natural gas suppliers to cushion the impact in case Russia cuts off natural gas supplies.

NATO also has stepped up the deployment of troops to bolster the alliance's eastern flank.

The U.S. has begun to move the 2nd Cavalry Regiment from Vilseck, Germany, to Romania, which borders Ukraine. U.S. officials have said they would send about 1,000 NATO troops.

The first troops arrived in Romania in the past 24 hours, said the regiment’s commander, Col. Joe Ewers.

“We are always prepared to meet any mission as is required,” he said in Vilseck. “But the focus will be on training and we will initially partner with multiple Romanian elements within the region there.”

About 1,700 U.S. soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division are going to Poland, where Britain also pledged to send 350 more troops. The U.K. already has sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

U.S. consular services in Poland are preparing for any surge of Americans living in Ukraine who may decide to flee if Russia invades. U.S. troops deployed to Poland have developed contingency plans to assist Americans fleeing Ukraine through Poland in case of a Russian attack, according to a White House official who was not authorized to comment.

The State Department continues to urge Americans in Ukraine, including nonessential U.S. Embassy staff, to leave now.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014, when Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly president was ousted, Moscow annexed Crimea and then backed a separatist insurgency in the east of the country. The fighting between Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces has killed over 14,000 people.

Talks on the separatist conflict will take place Thursday, when foreign policy advisers from Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine — the so-called Normandy format — will meet in Berlin.

France and Germany helped broker a peace deal, known as the Minsk agreements, that ended large-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine. The deal, however, has failed to bring a political settlement of the conflict, and efforts to resolve it have stalled. The Kremlin has accused Kyiv of sabotaging the deal, and Ukrainian officials in recent weeks said that implementing it would hurt Ukraine.

Some European leaders see talks on the accords as a possible way to ease tensions in the larger crisis.

Scholz’s spokesman Wolfgang Buechner said Wednesday that the parties to the talks "reaffirmed their commitment to narrowing current disagreements with a view to moving forward, and that is what tomorrow’s meeting should be about.”

“Germany is strongly and tirelessly committed to the Normandy format, where we have a special responsibility and, together with France, are making a very special contribution to the attempt to de-escalate the situation in and around Ukraine,” he said.

—-

Litvinova reported from Moscow. Aamer Madhani and Lolita C. Baldor in Washington, Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine, Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Christoph Noelting in Vilseck, Germany, and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed.

Caption Soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment line up vehicles at the military airfield in Vilseck, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 as they prepare for the regiment's movement to Romania loading of Stryker combat vehicles for their deployment to support NATO allies and demonstrate U.S. commitment to NATO Article V. The soldiers will deploy to Romania in the coming days from their post in Vilseck and will augment the more than 900 U.S. service members already in Romania. This Stryker Squadron represents a combined arms unit of lightly armored, medium-weight wheeled combat vehicles. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst Caption Soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment line up vehicles at the military airfield in Vilseck, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 as they prepare for the regiment's movement to Romania loading of Stryker combat vehicles for their deployment to support NATO allies and demonstrate U.S. commitment to NATO Article V. The soldiers will deploy to Romania in the coming days from their post in Vilseck and will augment the more than 900 U.S. service members already in Romania. This Stryker Squadron represents a combined arms unit of lightly armored, medium-weight wheeled combat vehicles. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Caption Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares lay flowers at the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Caption Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares lay flowers at the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption From left, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish President Andrzej Duda and French President Emmanuel Macron leave after a news conference ahead of a meeting to discuss the ongoing Ukraine crisis, in Berlin, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP) Credit: Hannibal Hanschke Credit: Hannibal Hanschke Caption From left, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish President Andrzej Duda and French President Emmanuel Macron leave after a news conference ahead of a meeting to discuss the ongoing Ukraine crisis, in Berlin, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP) Credit: Hannibal Hanschke Credit: Hannibal Hanschke

Caption Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives to attend a cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Caption Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives to attend a cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Caption Ukraine's Gen. Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of the Joint Forces Operation, gestures during a visit to frontline positions outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that Moscow would not further escalate the Ukraine crisis.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda Caption Ukraine's Gen. Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of the Joint Forces Operation, gestures during a visit to frontline positions outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that Moscow would not further escalate the Ukraine crisis.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption Ukraine's Gen. Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of the Joint Forces Operation, visits frontline positions outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that Moscow would not further escalate the Ukraine crisis. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda Caption Ukraine's Gen. Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of the Joint Forces Operation, visits frontline positions outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that Moscow would not further escalate the Ukraine crisis. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption Soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment line up vehicles at the military airfield in Vilseck, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 as they prepare for the regiment's movement to Romania loading of Stryker combat vehicles for their deployment to support NATO allies and demonstrate U.S. commitment to NATO Article V. The soldiers will deploy to Romania in the coming days from their post in Vilseck and will augment the more than 900 U.S. service members already in Romania. This Stryker Squadron represents a combined arms unit of lightly armored, medium-weight wheeled combat vehicles. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst Caption Soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment line up vehicles at the military airfield in Vilseck, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 as they prepare for the regiment's movement to Romania loading of Stryker combat vehicles for their deployment to support NATO allies and demonstrate U.S. commitment to NATO Article V. The soldiers will deploy to Romania in the coming days from their post in Vilseck and will augment the more than 900 U.S. service members already in Romania. This Stryker Squadron represents a combined arms unit of lightly armored, medium-weight wheeled combat vehicles. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman provides area security during a visit by Gen. Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of the Joint Forces Operation, to frontline positions outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that Moscow would not further escalate the Ukraine crisis.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda Caption A Ukrainian serviceman provides area security during a visit by Gen. Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of the Joint Forces Operation, to frontline positions outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that Moscow would not further escalate the Ukraine crisis.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda