British architect Richard Rogers dies at age 88

FILE - The new terminal of Barajas Airport in Madrid, on Feb. 4, 2006, designed by architect Richard Rogers. Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London's Millennium Dome has died. He was 88. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, the company he founded, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

Credit: Bernat Armangue