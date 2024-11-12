Britain's Queen Camilla returns to public duties after chest infection

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Camilla is set to return to public duties Tuesday after missing weekend events commemorating the nation’s war dead because she was recovering from a chest infection.

Camilla, 77, plans to attend a reception for the finalists in the annual Booker Prize for fiction writing, but will spend less time with guests than originally planned. She is also scheduled to attend a reception for the television and film industry, but will cut that one short too.

The queen has pulled out of an appearance at the premiere of the film “Gladiator II” on Wednesday night as doctors advise Camilla to focus on her recovery.