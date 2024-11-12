Britain's Queen Camilla returns to public duties after chest infection

Nation & World News
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Camilla is set to return to public duties Tuesday after missing weekend events commemorating the nation’s war dead because she was recovering from a chest infection.

Camilla, 77, plans to attend a reception for the finalists in the annual Booker Prize for fiction writing, but will spend less time with guests than originally planned. She is also scheduled to attend a reception for the television and film industry, but will cut that one short too.

The queen has pulled out of an appearance at the premiere of the film “Gladiator II” on Wednesday night as doctors advise Camilla to focus on her recovery.

King Charles III's spouse was advised against joining other members of the royal family at a "Festival of Remembrance" on Saturday at London's Royal Albert Hall in London and the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial, a major event for Britain's royals.

The events are held every year on the weekend before Armistice Day to honor those who died serving Britain in the world wars and all the conflicts that have followed.

