Britain’s Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment

Prince Philip Is Recovering From Heart Surgery, Royal Palace Says.Philip was first hospitalized Feb. 16 at King Edward VII's Hospital in London.On March 1, he was transferred to cardiac care hospital St. Bartholomew's.On March 4, Buckingham Palace said the prince is recovering from a "successful" heart surgery.Prince Philip will turn 100 years old in June.The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, Buckingham Palace, via statement.His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days, Buckingham Palace, via statement.It has yet to be revealed what condition he was suffering from, but Philip has had heart issues

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Britain’s Prince Philip left a London hospital on Tuesday after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII’s.

Photographers standing outside the door of the private hospital captured his departure. Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the matter.

Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and Elizabeth received COVID-19 vaccinations in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also take the vaccine.

