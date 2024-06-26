Nation & World News

Britain's King Charles III welcomes the visiting Japanese emperor and empress

King Charles III has welcomed the Japanese emperor and empress for a state visit offering the best in pomp and circumstance
By DANICA KIRKA – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III welcomed the Japanese emperor and empress for a state visit that began on Tuesday, offering the best in pomp and circumstance as the U.K. seeks to bolster its role as the most influential European nation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress of Masako are to attend a banquet hosted by the king, lay a wreath at Westminster Abbey and tour one of Britain's premier biomedical research institutes. But the emperor began this week's trip by visiting a site that has special meaning: The Thames Barrier.

The retractable flood control gates on the River Thames seemed a natural destination for a royal long interested in the waterway that runs through the heart of London. Naruhito studied 18th-century commerce on the river as a graduate student at the University of Oxford some 40 years ago.

He chronicled the interest in his memoir “The Thames and I,” together with his fondness for Britain and its people. The future emperor got a chance to experience life outside the palace walls, including doing his own ironing, going to the bank and taking part in pub crawls.

Tuesday's ceremonial welcome seemed warm. Charles and Naruhito, who have known each other for years, settled into the back of a carriage and chatted like old chums.

Masako wore a mask in her carriage because of a horse hair allergy.

Both countries look to each other as a source of stability and mutual reassurance at a time of potentially destabilizing global political change.

“We’ve had a long history of engagement,'' said John Nilsson-Wright, the head of the Japan and Koreas program at the Centre for Geopolitics at the University of Cambridge. “But ... this current visit (is) a reflection of both the personal ties of affection between the two royal families (and) perhaps most importantly of all, the geopolitical significance of the relationship.”

Emperor Naruhito of Japan inspects the Guard of Honour formed of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards during a ceremonial welcome for him and Empress Masako on the occasion of their state visit to Britain, at Horse Guards Parade, London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Japans Emperor Naruhito, left, and Britain's King Charles III walk back from inspecting the honour guard on Horse Guards parade during the ceremonial welcome for start of the State Visit to Britain by the Emperor and Empress in London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Japans Emperor Naruhito inspects the honour guard on Horse Guards parade during the ceremonial welcome for start of the State Visit to Britain by the Japanese Emperor and Empress, in London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Japans Emperor Naruhito inspects the honour guard on Horse Guards parade during the ceremonial welcome for start of the State Visit to Britain by the Japanese Emperor and Empress, in London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Japans Empress Masako, arrives by car to attend the ceremonial start of the State Visit to Britain by the Japanese Emperor and Empress in London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, of a state visit. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III, right, and Emperor Naruhito during the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade, London, for the state visit to the UK of the Emperor and his wife Empress Masako, Tuesday June 25, 2024. (Jeff Moore/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Japan's Emperor Naruhito, accompanied by Britain's King Charles, rides in a carriage on the day of a state visit, in London, Britain, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Isabel Infantes/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's Queen Camilla, left,and Japan's Empress Masako, ride in an open carriage during the ceremonial welcome for the State Visit to Britain of the Japanese Emperor and Empress, in London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Jonathan Brady, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III, left, and Emperor Naruhito of Japan arrive at Buckingham Palace during the ceremonial welcome for the State Visit to Britain of the Japanese Emperor and Empress, in London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Jonathan Brady, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III and Japan's Emperor Naruhito ride a carriage during a welcome ceremony for Naruhito's state visit to Britain, at Horse Guards Parade, London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

From left, Japan's Empress Masako, Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III and Japan's Emperor Naruhito pose for a family photo at the ceremonial welcome for their state visit to Britain, at Horse Guards Parade, London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Japans Emperor Naruhito arrives by car for the ceremonial welcome by King Charles III at the start of the State Visit to Britain by the Japanese Emperor and Empress, in London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III, right, and Japan's Emperor Naruhito toast glasses at the State Banquet in London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, during the State Visit of the Japanese Emperor and Empress to Britain. (Jordan Pettitt/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III, right with Japans Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, and Queen Camilla pose for the cameras ahead of the State Banquet during the State Visit to Britain of the Japanese Emperor and Empress in London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III and Japans Emperor Naruhito ride in an open carriage as they ride down the Mall scorted by mounted troops during the ceremonial welcome for the State Visit to Britain by the Japanese Emperor and Empress, in London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III walks with Japan's Emperor Naruhito, followed by Britain's Queen Camilla and Japan's Empress Masako as they view a display of Japanese items from the Royal Collection, in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, on the first day of their three-day State Visit to Britain. The Japanese royal couple arrived in Britain for a three-day state visit hosted by King Charles III. (Henry Nicholls/pool photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III, Emperor Naruhito, left, Empress Masako and Queen Camilla, right, make their way along the East Gallery to attend the State Banquet in London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, during the State Visit of the Japanese Emperor and Empress to Britain. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The finishing touches are applied to the tables in the Ballroom of Buckingham Palace, before the State Banquet for the State Visit by Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako of Japan, in London, Tuesday June 25, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Guests attend the State Banquet for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan in London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, during the State Visit of the Japanese Emperor and Empress to Britain. (Jordan Pettitt/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's Prince William, right, sits by Hirofumi Nakasone, the Japan party's head of the official suite, as they arrive at Buckingham Palace during the ceremonial welcome for the State Visit to Britain of the Japanese Emperor and Empress, in London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Jonathan Brady, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The finishing touches are applied to the tables in the Ballroom of Buckingham Palace, before the State Banquet for the State Visit by Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako of Japan, in London, Tuesday June 25, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Britain's Queen Camilla and Japan's Empress Masako view a display of Japanese items from the Royal Collection, in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, on the first day of their three-day State Visit to Britain. The Japanese royal couple arrived in Britain for a three-day state visit hosted by King Charles III. (Henry Nicholls/pool photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

