Britain's barge for asylum seekers faces new setback as legionella bacteria found in water system

Britain is removing 39 asylum seekers from a barge moored in southern England after environmental samples showed legionella bacteria in the water system

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Britain is removing 39 asylum seekers from a barge moored in southern England after environmental samples showed legionella bacteria in the water system.

The move came just days after the men were moved to the floating hostel amid government efforts to reduce the cost of sheltering the growing number of people seeking asylum in Britain. The government expects the Bibby Stockholm to house up to 500 adult males.

“As a precautionary measure, all 39 asylum seekers who arrived on the vessel this week are being disembarked while further assessments are undertaken,’’ the Home Office, which deals with immigration issues, said in a statement. “No individuals on board have presented with symptoms of Legionnaires’ (disease), and asylum seekers are being provided with appropriate advice and support."

Plans to use the Bibby Stockholm as accommodation for asylum seekers has been plagued by controversy and delays, with opponents expressing concern about safety and whether it was appropriate to house people fleeing war and persecution in such cramped conditions.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Jolt: Kemp slams Trump for refusing GOP nominee loyalty pledge3h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

MacKenzie Scott gifts $3 million to Georgia early education organization
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

CONTINUING COVERAGE
As a German firm exits the city, downtown Atlanta ponders its future
32m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 men found shot at different locations near Piedmont Park
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 men found shot at different locations near Piedmont Park
3h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Shrug or fret? Georgia Republicans wrestle with looming Trump indictment
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Celebrity hair, makeup and nail stylists: How the Hollywood strikes have affected glam...
16m ago
Insurers won't cover new Alzheimer's treatment for some customers
18m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street edges lower after pickup in wholesale inflation
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Countdown to Georgia high school footall: Meet the preseason 2023 AJC Super 11 team
14m ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
21h ago
Louise Florencourt, gatekeeper of Flannery O’Connor’s legacy, dies
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top