Britain uses UN speech to show that it wants to be a leader on how the world handles AI

Britain is pitching itself to the world as a ready leader in shaping an international response to the rise of artificial intelligence

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JENNIFER PELTZ – Associated Press
38 minutes ago
X

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Britain pitched itself to the world Friday as a ready leader in shaping an international response to the rise of artificial intelligence, with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden telling the U.N. General Assembly his country was "determined to be in the vanguard."

Touting the United Kingdom's tech companies, its universities and even Industrial Revolution-era innovations, he said the nation has “the grounding to make AI a success and make it safe.” He went on to suggest that a British AI task force, which is working on methods for assessing AI systems' vulnerability, could develop expertise to offer internationally.

His remarks at the assembly's annual meeting of world leaders previewed an AI safety summit that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is convening in November. Dowden's speech also came as other countries and multinational groups — including the European Union, the bloc that Britain left in 2020 — are making moves on artificial intelligence.

The EU this year passed pioneering regulations that set requirements and controls based on the level of risk that any given AI system poses, from low (such as spam filters) to unacceptable (for example, an interactive, children's toy that talks up dangerous activities).

The U.N., meanwhile, is pulling together an advisory board to make recommendations on structuring international rules for artificial intelligence. Members will be appointed this month, Secretary-General António Guterres told the General Assembly on Tuesday; the group's first take on a report is due by the end of the year.

Major U.S. tech companies have acknowledged a need for AI regulations, though their ideas on the particulars vary. And in Europe, a roster of big companies ranging from French jetmaker Airbus to to Dutch beer giant Heineken signed an open letter to urging the EU to reconsider its rules, saying it would put European companies at a disadvantage.

“The starting gun has been fired on a globally competitive race in which individual companies as well as countries will strive to push the boundaries as far and fast as possible," Dowden said. He argued that “the most important actions we will take will be international.”

Listing hoped-for benefits — such improving disease detection and productivity — alongside artificial intelligence's potential to wreak havoc with deepfakes, cyberattacks and more, Dowden urged leaders not to get “trapped in debates about whether AI is a tool for good or a tool for ill.”

"It will be a tool for both,” he said.

It's “exciting. Daunting. Inexorable,” Dowden said, and the technology will test the international community “to show that it can work together on a question that will help to define the fate of humanity.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller

Atlanta-area girls who want to be pilots get VIP intro from Delta 6h ago

Atlanta officials say no to more Fulton County inmates in detention center
5h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

District attorneys ask court to block new Georgia oversight panel
5h ago

Credit: custom

Police rescue 20 human trafficking victims, arrest 3 suspects
6h ago

Credit: custom

Police rescue 20 human trafficking victims, arrest 3 suspects
6h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self at courthouse
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

California bishop acquitted in first United Methodist court trial of its kind in nearly a...
26m ago
White House preparing for government shutdown as House Republicans lack a viable endgame...
29m ago
Video of Elijah McClain's stop by police shown as officers on trial in Black man's death
38m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Week 6 high school football scoreboard
1h ago
FROM OUR ARCHIVES
The two things you need to know about Lucy McBath
Jonesboro councilman in home stretch of Clayton State degree, track career
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top