X

Britain unveils $1.2B strategy to boost computer chip industry

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 52 minutes ago
Britain’s government has unveiled its long-awaited semiconductor strategy

LONDON (AP) — Britain's government unveiled its long-awaited semiconductor strategy Friday, catching up with similar efforts by Western allies seeking to reduce reliance on Asian production of the computer chips that are essential to modern life.

Under U.K. plan, the country's semiconductor industry will get up to 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) in government investment over the next decade. The amount is dwarfed by the U.S. Chips Act, which provides $52 billion in government incentives, and the European Union's $43 billion euro ($46 billion) chip program.

The money provided by the British government will be focused on research and development, design and intellectual property and on cutting-edge compound semiconductors. The first 200 million pounds will be provided between 2023 and 2025.

“Our new strategy focuses our efforts on where our strengths lie, in areas like research and design, so we can build our competitive edge on the global stage," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

The strategy is aimed at boosting the domestic chip industry, as well as alleviating supply chain disruption and protecting Britain’s national security.

Semiconductors — tiny computer chips — control everything from cars and smartphones to washing machines and medical devices. Most of the world's advanced chips are produced in Asia, especially Taiwan and South Korea, a vulnerability that was exposed during the coronavirus pandemic when supply lines were scrambled, leading to extended shortages of manufactured products.

Sunak, who's in Japan for the summit of the Group of Seven major economies, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signed a semiconductor partnership Thursday to improve the supply chain for the components.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Descendants fight to preserve Black cemetery behind Buckhead condo1h ago

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Suspect arrested in case of ‘Baby India’ found in Forsyth County woods
13h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Democrat says Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘put a target on my back’
1h ago

Credit: Southern Poverty Law Center

Abudu narrowly confirmed to Atlanta appeals court by the U.S. Senate
15h ago

Credit: Southern Poverty Law Center

Abudu narrowly confirmed to Atlanta appeals court by the U.S. Senate
15h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

1 arrested, charged with arson after fire in Brookhaven Target
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Tim Scott launching ad campaign in Iowa, New Hampshire for expected presidential bid
8m ago
Sean Penn, backing WGA strike, calls Producers Guild the 'Bankers Guild' at Cannes Film...
15m ago
Canadian airline WestJet, pilots reach 11th-hour deal as strike averted
16m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top