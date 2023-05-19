Britain unveils $1.2B strategy to boost computer chip industry

Under U.K. plan, the country's semiconductor industry will get up to 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) in government investment over the next decade. The amount is dwarfed by the U.S. Chips Act, which provides $52 billion in government incentives, and the European Union's $43 billion euro ($46 billion) chip program.

The money provided by the British government will be focused on research and development, design and intellectual property and on cutting-edge compound semiconductors. The first 200 million pounds will be provided between 2023 and 2025.