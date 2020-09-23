Britain turns over evidence to US in IS 'Beatles' case

The evidence against Shafee El Sheikh and Alexanda Kotey was given to U.S. prosecutors after the High Court of Justice in London refused to allow El Sheikh’s mother to appeal earlier rulings that paved the way for the move.

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted late Tuesday that "the further evidence to support the prosecution of Kotey & El Sheikh has now finally been transferred to the U.S. I sincerely hope that justice for the victims and their families will now be served.”