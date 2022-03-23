Britain pledging to respond to war, cost-of-living crisis

The spring statement Sunak will deliver to the House of Commons is a midyear update on public finances. It often includes policy announcements that respond to new challenges facing the government.

The economic and security picture look much bleaker now than when Sunak released his budget in October.

Economists now estimate inflation will peak at close to 9% this year as the war in Ukraine boosts food and energy prices. That’s double the 4.4% forecast government advisers made in October.

Accelerating inflation is also likely to curtail economic growth and squeeze government finances. Some economists now suggest gross domestic product will grow less than 1% next year, compared with the 2.1% forecast by the Office of Budget Responsibility when Sunak released his fall budget.

Politicians and consumer advocates have suggested that the government could help ease the cost-of-living crisis by delaying a planned 1.25% income tax increase set to take effect next month.

Other suggestions include cutting taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel, raising benefits for low-income households and doing more to help people pay utility bills that are set to rise by 54% next month because of the soaring costs of natural gas.

But the gloomier economic outlook means Sunak will have little room to maneuver, according to Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, an economic think tank.

“Whatever he does, we can be sure that it won’t be enough to insulate all of us from all of the pressures on our budgets. And I think he is likely to be gloomily honest,’’ Johnson wrote on Sunday. “World events have made us poorer. No chancellor can wave a magic wand and protect us from that reality for ever.’’