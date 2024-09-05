Britain halts criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors have decided not to pursue criminal charges of indecent assault against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday that it decided to discontinue proceedings against Weinstein because there is “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.’’

“We have explained our decision to all parties,’’ the CPS said in statement. ’’We would always encourage any potential victims of sexual assault to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”