Brignone, Huetter share victory at World Cup super-G

Brignone looked certain to secure a third super-G win of the season after a dominant performance from start to finish on the Kandahar course but the Italian was in for an anxious wait as Huetter — who had been 0.18 seconds slower at the second checkpoint — made up time in the second half of the course.

Brignone could only smile and shake her head in disbelief as Huetter crossed the line with exactly the same time of 1:18.19.