Brighton holds Arsenal to 1-1 draw after Declan Rice gets sent off

Brighton took advantage of Declan Rice being sent off early in the second half to rally for a 1-1 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League
Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, discusses with Brighton's Danny Welbeck during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

By MATTIAS KAREN – Associated Press
13 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Brighton took advantage of Declan Rice being sent off early in the second half to rally for a 1-1 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal was 1-0 up and looked in control when Rice was shown a second yellow card in the 49th minute, apparently for nudging the ball to the side as Joel Veltman tried to take a quick free kick near the sideline deep inside Brighton's half. Veltman kicked Rice from behind in the process and the home crowd was screaming for the Brighton player to get sanctioned, only for referee Chris Kavanagh to show Rice a red card instead.

That turned the game completely and Joao Pedro equalized from a rebound in the 58th after David Raya had saved a shot from Yankuba Minteh.

Kai Havertz had put Arsenal ahead in the 38th with a lob over goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and had a chance to restore Arsenal's lead when he ran through on goal again in the 74th but his low shot was saved that time.

Brighton and Arsenal were two of four teams to win their opening two league games. The draw gives defending champion Manchester City a chance to go top of the standings if it beats West Ham away in Saturday's late kickoff.

Liverpool also has six points from two games and plays at Manchester United on Sunday. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Arsenal's Declan Rice, second left, discusses with referee Chris Kavanagh, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Brighton's Joao Pedro celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Brighton's goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, center, makes a save in front of Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Brighton's Joao Pedro celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton, at Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

