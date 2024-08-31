Brighton holds Arsenal to 1-1 draw after Declan Rice gets sent off

LONDON (AP) — Brighton took advantage of Declan Rice being sent off early in the second half to rally for a 1-1 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal was 1-0 up and looked in control when Rice was shown a second yellow card in the 49th minute, apparently for nudging the ball to the side as Joel Veltman tried to take a quick free kick near the sideline deep inside Brighton's half. Veltman kicked Rice from behind in the process and the home crowd was screaming for the Brighton player to get sanctioned, only for referee Chris Kavanagh to show Rice a red card instead.

That turned the game completely and Joao Pedro equalized from a rebound in the 58th after David Raya had saved a shot from Yankuba Minteh.