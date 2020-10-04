Bridgewater, Panthers fix red-zone woes, top Cardinals 31-21

The Panthers' defense limited Kyler Murray to 133 yards passing, although he did throw for three touchdowns.

DeAndre Hopkins, who came into the game averaging more than 10 catches and 118 yards receiving per game, was limited to 41 yards on seven receptions after a week in which he didn't practice due to a foot injury.

Carolina, which allowed 65 points in the first two weeks, has held its last two opponents to 37 points.

COVID-19 UPDATE

The Panthers were allowed to host up to 5,240 fans for Sunday's game under new state guidelines set in place by Gov. Roy Cooper. The attendance announced was 5,120 in the first game fans were allowed to attend this season at Bank of America Stadium.

RACIAL INJUSTICE

Bridgewater and two other Carolina players knelt during the playing of the national anthem while others held up their fists. The entire Cardinals team remained in the locker room for the anthem.

INJURIES

Cardinals: Running back Kenyon Drake left late in the fourth quarter after being shaken up on a run. It was the end of a disappointing day for Drake, held to 28 yards on 12 carries.

Panthers: Cornerback Eli Apple was ruled out after reinjuring his hamstring in the first half. Apple missed the first three games with a hamstring issue. ... Greg Little started at left tackle after Russell Okung (groin) missed his second straight game.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: travel to face the winless Jets (0-4) next Sunday.

Panthers: visit the Falcons in a divisional matchup next Sunday.

