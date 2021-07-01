Bridge key to delivering aid to Ethiopia's Tigray destroyed

Ethiopia's government, under pressure from battlefield losses amid some of the fiercest fighting of the war, this week declared an immediate and unilateral cease-fire. Witnesses have seen Eritrean forces retreating toward the border Eritrea shares with Tigray.

Amhara authorities have warned the Tigray forces against trying to retake western areas.

The Amhara regional spokesman, Gizachew Muluneh, told the AP an investigation would be carried out into the bridge's destruction. Ethiopian military spokesman Col. Getinet Adane said that “we have the information about it but it will be disclosed in a press conference.”

Humanitarian aid groups have been badly constrained in Tigray, with electricity and communications links still cut in the region and main supply routes blocked.

In one case, a 29-truck convoy carrying World Food Program aid was denied access and had to return to the Amhara region earlier this week, a U.N. humanitarian worker said. The worker spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

A WFP spokesman, Peter Smerdon, told the AP the bridge’s destruction “will have an impact, but we are currently assessing how much of an impact and whether there is an alternative route we could use to bring in urgently needed food stocks from Gondar to our warehouses in Shire.”

He did not say how soon those Shire warehouses would be empty if a supply route cannot be found. The rainy season now beginning in Tigray will further complicate matters.

The cease-fire is limited; Ethiopia's government has said it will last only until the end of the crucial farming season in Tigray, which means September.