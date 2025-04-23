Bridge collapses in Beijing after fire breaks out, but no casualties reported

BEIJING (AP) — A bridge in Beijing’s northeastern Shunyi District collapsed Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in its structure, according to authorities and images circulating on social media,.
No casualties were reported on the bridge, which was already closed to traffic, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport wrote on the social media platform Weibo.
The Chaobai River Bridge was damaged after a fire broke out in the morning, the commission said. The fire was later put out, and authorities were investigating its cause.
Access to the bridge was shut down in both directions and traffic was rerouted.
Videos circulating on social media showed plumes of gray smoke coming out of the sides of the bridge. Police cars were seen blocking access to the bridge with fire trucks nearby.
