Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Bridge collapses in Beijing after fire breaks out, but no casualties reported

A bridge has collapsed in Beijing’s northeastern Shunyi district, according to authorities and images circulating on social media
Updated 55 minutes ago

BEIJING (AP) — A bridge in Beijing’s northeastern Shunyi district collapsed Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in its structure, according to authorities and images circulating on social media.

No casualties were reported on the bridge, which was already closed to traffic, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport wrote on the social media platform Weibo.

The Chaobai River Bridge was damaged after a fire broke out in the morning, the commission said. The fire was later put out, and authorities were investigating its cause.

A person answering the phone at Shunyi District Emergency Bureau said they didn’t have extra details about the incident.

Access to the bridge was shut down in both directions and traffic was rerouted.

Videos circulating on social media showed plumes of gray smoke coming out of the sides of the bridge. Police cars were seen blocking access to the bridge with fire trucks nearby.

An eyewitness interviewed by China National Radio said he was fishing near the bridge around 4 a.m. when the lights on the bridge suddenly went off. About 40 minutes later, smoke started coming out from under the bridge. The witness said he reported a fire to emergency services shortly afterward.

