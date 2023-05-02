X

Bride dies at beach when speeding DUI driver slams golf cart

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 37 minutes ago
Authorities say a bride leaving her wedding reception was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A bride leaving her wedding reception was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road, authorities said.

Data retrieved from Jamie Lee Komoroski's rental car indicated she was driving 65 mph (105 kph) and only briefly hit the brakes before she hit the golf cart around 10 p.m. Friday on Folly Beach, investigators said.

The speed limit on the island near Charleston is 25 mph (40 kph).

Samantha Miller, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died in the wreck, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Miller had just got married hours earlier, Folly Beach Public Safety Department Director Andrew Gilreath said.

Three others in the golf cart including the groom were injured. Gilreath said the golf cart had lights and was legal to drive at night.

The groom's mother created an online fund to pay for her daughter-in-law's funeral and her son's medical bills. It included a photo of the newlyweds running under sparklers just before the crash.

It also had a photo of groom Aric Hutchinson in the hospital, where he was recovering from a brain injury and numerous broken bones after the golf cart rolled over several times and was thrown 100 yards (91 meters).

At the hospital, Annette Hutchinson wrote that she was handed a bag with her son's wedding band five hours after his now-dead wife put it on his finger.

Komoroski, 25, is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. She faces one to 25 years in prison on each DUI count.

Komoroski remained in the Charleston County jail Monday afternoon and records did not indicate if she had a lawyer.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING: Greenwood acquires digital banking services rival1h ago

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY: Kemp to sign law to change Georgia ACA health plan shopping
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Brisk temps, teary goodbyes as hiker embarks on entire Appalachian Trail
1h ago

Krystal Restaurants bought for second time since 2019
3h ago

Krystal Restaurants bought for second time since 2019
3h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Poll shows DeSantis fares better than Trump against Biden in Georgia
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

FIFA warns Europe of Women's World Cup broadcast blackout
8m ago
Ex-officer Thao convicted of aiding George Floyd’s killing
8m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street subdued before Fed meeting
8m ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
23h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top