ajc logo
X

Brian May: Knighthood comes with 'a little bit more clout'

National & World News
By LIZZIE KNIGHT, Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago
Queen guitarist Brian May is now a “Sir.”

LONDON (AP) — Queen guitarist Brian May is now a “Sir.”

May, who also has a doctorate in astrophysics and is an animal welfare advocate, received a knighthood Friday as part of the U.K.'s annual New Year's Honors list. The Queen guitarist, who was honored for services to music and charity, said he hopes the knighthood will give him "a little bit more clout."

“Maybe a few more people will listen to me than would otherwise, you know, if it’s Sir Brian on the phone,” said May, who spoke to The Associated Press via Zoom from his house in Windlesham, Surrey.

He was among hundreds of artists, community leaders and athletes who were recognized on the first such list to be signed off by King Charles III.

May has campaigned against badger culling and fox hunting through an animal welfare group he founded in 2010 — named Save Me after the 1980 Queen song. Some animals he’s rescued over the years were released onto his land.

“I’ve felt for a long time that we had this false idea that humans are the only important species on the planet, and I don’t think an alien visitor would view it that way. I think every species and every individual has the right to a decent life and a decent death. That’s kind of where I come from,” he said.

He acknowledged that he already had “a certain amount of power in the world, mainly because of music, obviously,” which allowed him to go into other areas, such as astrophysics and do work in stereoscopy, or 3D imaging. He received his doctorate from Imperial College, London in 2007.

“I do a lot in that area now, which I think is in its way a great service to mankind," May said. “I give them stereoscopy and they give me the chance to play in nice observatories all around the world, you know — but also the animals.”

Knights are addressed as “sir” or “dame,” followed by their name. It also means May’s wife of 22 years, Anita Dobson, may use the title of Lady May.

“She’s thrilled to bits. Yes, yes, she’s very happy about that. Yes, Lady Anita will be enjoying it,” said May, “and it’s a thrill to me to be able to kind of confer that on her. It makes me feel proud that she gets an honor beside me because God knows I wouldn’t be here without her.”

___

The story has been corrected to reflect that Queen is still active and May is still the band’s guitarist.

Editors' Picks

Credit: File photo

Hice, Bourdeaux say goodbyes as U.S. House terms end5h ago

Credit: Athens-Clarke County Government

Pilot crawls out, calls authorities after plane crashes outside Athens home
2h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
48m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Zamari Walton announces return to Georgia Tech for 2023 season
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Zamari Walton announces return to Georgia Tech for 2023 season
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Rigorous practices precede Georgia Tech’s matchup with No. 13 Virginia
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks' McMillan says he has no plans to retire midseason
5m ago
Joey Bosa expected to come off IR before Chargers face Rams
8m ago
North Korea fires missile toward sea, South Korea says
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC archives

OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
12h ago
Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
11h ago
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top