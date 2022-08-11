ajc logo
X

Breyer, Gorsuch join to promote education about Constitution

FILE - Then-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks during an event at the Library of Congress for the 2022 Supreme Court Fellows Program hosted by the Law Library of Congress, Feb. 17, 2022, in Washington. Breyer has become the honorary co-chairman of a nonpartisan group devoted to education about the Constitution. Breyer joins Justice Neil Gorsuch at a time of intense political polarization and rising skepticism about the court's independence. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Then-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks during an event at the Library of Congress for the 2022 Supreme Court Fellows Program hosted by the Law Library of Congress, Feb. 17, 2022, in Washington. Breyer has become the honorary co-chairman of a nonpartisan group devoted to education about the Constitution. Breyer joins Justice Neil Gorsuch at a time of intense political polarization and rising skepticism about the court's independence. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool, File)

National & World News
By MARK SHERMAN, Associated Press
57 minutes ago
Recently retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has become the honorary co-chairman of a nonpartisan group devoted to education about the Constitution

WASHINGTON (AP) — Recently retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has become the honorary co-chairman of a nonpartisan group devoted to education about the Constitution, joining Justice Neil Gorsuch at a time of intense political polarization and rising skepticism about the court's independence.

The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia said Thursday that Breyer and Gorsuch, who has served since 2019, will be spokesmen for civics education and civility in politics.

The justices' decision to work together “is especially meaningful in this polarized time,” Jeffrey Rosen, the center’s president and CEO, said.

The 84-year-old Breyer retired at the end of June after nearly 28 years as a justice. His seat was taken by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the high court's first Black woman.

Breyer has been a constant voice for seeing the court as something other than “politicians in robes" even as the court has issued a string of conservative-driven decisions topped by eliminating the constitutional right to abortion and overturning Roe v. Wade.

In recent months, the court with six Republican-appointed conservatives and three liberals appointed by Democrats also has expanded gun rights, weakened the separation of church and state and constrained the Biden administration's efforts to combat climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

Gorsuch was in the majority of all those cases and Breyer, in dissent.

Challenges to affirmative action in education and key election-related cases highlight the term that begins in October and seem likely to produce more sharp splits along ideological lines.

“Despite the strong disagreements on the court, Justices Breyer and Gorsuch, like all their colleagues, unite around a shared belief that civics are necessary for the future of the republic,” Rosen said.

Recent public opinions surveys have shown a sharp drop in approval of the court and its role as an institution that is above the political fray.

Still, Breyer said last week at a lawyers' convention in Chicago that he remains optimistic about the American legal system.

In a statement, he said, "The nonpartisan work of the National Constitution Center is essential, and I look forward to working with Justice Gorsuch to promote civil dialogue and debate.”

Breyer also will return to teaching at Harvard Law School.

Past center chairmen have included President Joe Biden, who resigned when he launched his presidential campaign in 2019, and former Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush.

The center’s home in Philadelphia is near the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, where the Constitution was drafted.

Editors' Picks
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up 2h ago
Jason Heyward’s career takes another abrupt turn
18h ago
Braves’ Kirby Yates returns to mound after 724 days, major surgery
8h ago
Abrams bets that support for casino gambling will pay off in November
2h ago
Abrams bets that support for casino gambling will pay off in November
2h ago
Decatur Book Festival announces keynote speaker, author lineup
15h ago
The Latest
Armed man demanding savings takes Beirut bank staff hostage
5m ago
US wholesale inflation rose more slowly in July
19m ago
US unemployment claims rise by 14,000 to 262,000
19m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running the bases on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. At right is Braves third base coach Ron Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
8h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
2h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top