Brewers run win streak to 10 with 7-2 victory over Pirates

This group appears to be heading in that direction.

The Brewers improved to a season-best 17 games over .500 at 50-33. They are a major league-best 29-10 since May 22.

The Pirates, meanwhile, are heading in the opposite direction. Pittsburgh has dropped five straight, scoring all of six runs in the process.

Bryan Reynolds went 2 for 4 with his team-high 15th homer, but the rebuilding Pirates are on pace for a 104-loss season.

Brubaker has been the team's best starter over the first half, but hasn't won in over a month. He's not exactly getting lit up — he entered the night with a respectable 4.03 ERA during a winless June — but the Pirates simply aren't scoring any runs when he's on the mound. Pittsburgh has scored more than three runs just twice in Brubaker's last six starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: INF Kolten Wong went to the 10-day injured list for the third time this season with left calf tightness. Manager Craig Counsell said Wong should return after the All-Star break. ... RHP Corbin Burnes received treatment on his sore left knee Friday after exiting Thursday night's win in the eighth inning after slipping on the mound. The team expects Burnes to make his next scheduled start next week against the New York Mets.

Pirates: Placed INF Erik González on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. The team also transferred RHP Trevor Cahill (strained left calf) to the 60-day IL. Pittsburgh called up INF Wilmer Difo from Triple-A Indianapolis to take González's spot on the roster. ... RF Gregory Polanco, who is dealing with hip inflammation, struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee: LHP Eric Lauer (2-3, 4.50 ERA) will make his first career start against the Pirates on Saturday. Lauer is coming off six shutout innings in a win over Colorado last Sunday.

Pirates: Have yet to announce a starter for Saturday.

